Update: Hull man who disappeared on Christmas Eve is found

Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for a Hull man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.
Trevor Smith, 51 of Wingfield Road, Hull, had last been seen at around 11am that day before being reported missing on Christmas Day.
Earlier today police issued an appeal for information, saying his family were concerned for his wellbeing.
Following the appeal, Mr Smith has been found safe and well.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.