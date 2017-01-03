UPDATE: M62 death 'not linked' to Christmas Day shooting

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the shooting of a man by the M62 was not connected to another incident in Bradford on Christmas Day.

A police officer and member of the public were shot at on Sackville Street in Bradford city centre and enquiries are ongoing, but it was confirmed this evening that the incident was not connected to the shooting of father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 27.

He died after a planned police operation on an exit slip road of the motorway at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield.

Mr Yaqub’s family issued a statement through solicitors, in which they said they were “in shock” and “distraught”.

Relatives at his home in a cul-de-sac in the Crosland Moor area of the town, said they did not wish to speak.

But flowers were taken to the house and a number of relatives arrived, some embracing as they went into the property.

Armed police arrived at Mr Yaqub’s home in Rudding Street in a number of vehicles, apparently to search the property.

West Yorkshire Police said the operation was not terror-related and that a car had also been stopped in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at around the same time.

A police spokesman said: “During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

“An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation.”