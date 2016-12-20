Update: Missing Leeds assault victim is traced

Police have found a missing Leeds man who was feared to be in need of urgent medical help.

Jim Smith, 43, had last been seen in the Armley area in the early hours of this morning.

Police earlier said they were concerned for his welfare after he was assaulted.

But a spokesman said they could now confirm that Mr Smith had been traced.

He said: “Following on from an earlier missing person’s appeal, police can confirm Jim Smith has been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank media and members of the public for sharing our appeal.”