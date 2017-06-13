Update: Missing man from Shipley is found by police

Police have finished their search for a missing Shipley man who had not been seen since yesterday morning.

Lee Boakes was last seen in the Windhill area of Shipley at around 10am yesterday.

Enquiries had suggested that the 28-year-old may have been in Leeds city centre, prompting police to issue an appeal this afternoon.

In an update given a short time later, a force spokesman said he had been found safe and well.