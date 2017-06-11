Update: Missing woman last seen in Hull is found by police

Police have thanked the public for their help in tracing a missing woman.

Patricia Herdsman, 57, was last seen in the Aysgarth Avenue area of Hull at 10.30am on Saturday.

Humberside Police originally issued an appeal for information on her whereabouts on Sunday.

Today they confirmed that the search had now concluded.

A spokesman said: “Patricia has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”