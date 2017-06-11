UPDATE: Police called out to crash on Sheffield road

Police have been called out to a collision on a Sheffield road this afternoon, which led to a bus stop being shattered.
The collision took place in Main Road, Darnall at around 1.30pm.
A car is understood to have collided with a bus stop.
Police cordoned the road off for almost two hours in order to deal with the incident.
It has now re-opened.
Travel South Yorkshire advised passengers the 52 bus service was being diverted while the road was closed.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.
More to follow.