UPDATE: Police called out to crash on Sheffield road

Police have been called out to a collision on a Sheffield road this afternoon, which led to a bus stop being shattered.

The collision took place in Main Road, Darnall at around 1.30pm.

A car is understood to have collided with a bus stop.

Police cordoned the road off for almost two hours in order to deal with the incident.

It has now re-opened.

Travel South Yorkshire advised passengers the 52 bus service was being diverted while the road was closed.

The scene in Main Road, Darnall

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.