Update: Police find 'Amazing Grace', 15, who went missing from Halifax

Police have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Halifax last week.

Ester Taruvinga, who also goes by the name Amazing Grace, had last been seen on April 13.

As concern grew for her welfare yesterday, police issued an appeal and said they believed she could be in Leeds.

In an update last night, they said Ester had been found safe and well.

A spokesman said: "Calderdale Police would like to thank everyone who got in touch and shared the appeal."