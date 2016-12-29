UPDATE: Police name woman found stabbed on Boxing Day as man appears in court charged with murder

A woman who was found dead at a house in Bradford on Boxing Day has been named as 39-year-old Nicola Woodman.

A postmortem examination revealed she died from a stab wound to the chest.

James Hutchinson, 42, of Bankholme Court, Bradford, has been charged with her murder and appeared before Bradford magistrates earlier today.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Friday).

Ms Woodman was found at an address in Bankholme Court in the Holme Wood area by ambulance staff at about 4.20pm on December 26.