Update: Police thank public for support as missing Hull boy found on his 16th birthday

A missing boy from Hull has been found after police made a direct appeal to him on his 16th birthday.

Ben Edmonds has not been seen since he left his home on Wynburg Street at around noon on Easter Sunday.

Yesterday, on Ben's 16th birthday, police urged him to get in touch so that his family would know he was safe.

In an update issued last night, police said they were pleased to confirm he had been found safe and well in the city that evening.

Chief Inspector Paul Butler said: “We have received great support from the public and media in helping to locate Ben, including thousands of people sharing our appeals on Facebook and Twitter.

"I’d like to personally thank everyone who assisted. It is great to see the public behind us and making a difference in their community.”