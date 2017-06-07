Update: Police trace man seen on wrong side of M62 barrier near Wakefield

Police have found a man who was seen on the wrong side of a barrier on the M62 at Altofts yesterday.

Officers were called to the location, just prior to Junction 31, at around 6.05am.

The man had been seen by a passing motorist on the eastbound carriageway, at the point where the motorway crosses the canal.

A number of searches of the area were carried out by police officers, firefighters and the police helicopter yesterday.

Last night, a police spokesman said: "Police searching for a man who was seen on the wrong side of a motorway barrier has been found unharmed.

"The media and public are thanked for sharing the appeal."