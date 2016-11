Two lanes have now re-opened on the M62 eastbound after an accident and overturned car earlier this afternoon between Gildersome and Chain Bar.

A Nissan Qashqai and a lorry collided just after 1pm between junction 26 (Chain Bar) and junction 27 at Gildersome resulting in the car ending up on its roof.

Police say the driver was uninjured.

The lorry was moved onto the hard shoulder and two lanes were closed whole emergency services dealt with the car.

All lanes are no fully open.