UPDATED: Ex-Leeds United star announces engagement to boyfriend

FORMER Leeds United star Robbie Rogers has announced that he is to marry his boyfriend.

Rogers and his partner Greg Berlanti, a TV producer, announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Robbie Rogers (left) with fiance Greg Berlanti

Rogers wrote in the post: "Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible... I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. ❤ Happy New Year!"

Berlanti wrote in an Instagram post: "2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size. First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate ❤️ though I dreamed of both those things happening, i'm not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all.

Rogers came out as gay in 2013, while announcing his retirement from professional football – but he has since come out of retirement and now plays for LA Galaxy.