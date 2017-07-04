UPDATED: ‘Lazarus moment’ for Sainsbury’s after best sales performance in years

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s hailed its best sales for years, leading to one analyst hailing it as a “Lazarus moment”.

A revamp of the retailer’s ranges and deals on popular summer food such as British strawberries, coupled with a strong performance at recently-purchased catalogue business Argos, has reaped rewards.

Overall like-for-like retail sales rose 2.3 per cent in its first quarter as it launched 430 new or improved food products, including 250 summer lines.

Sales were boosted by rising inflation, as well as the later timing of Easter and Mother’s Day, but the group said it also rung up a 1.9 per cent rise in the number of transactions at its tills.

The sales hike came as a marked bounce back on the 0.3 per cent growth seen the previous quarter as Sainsbury’s cheered a rebound in total grocery sales, which leapt 3 per cent higher.

This offset a slowdown in general merchandise sales – including Argos – to 1 per cent from 1.5 per cent the previous quarter amid an overhaul following last year’s £1.4bn takeover of Home Retail Group.

The results are the first to merge the combined success of Sainsbury’s and Argos, and are being hailed as a vindication of chief executive Mike Coupe’s decision to take Argos on board.

John Ibbotson, director of the consultancy Retail Vision, said: “It’s little short of a Lazarus moment.

“No longer leaning precariously on the Argos crutch, the Sainsbury’s core business is back on its feet and growing food sales at a healthy clip.

“These results are the first to blur the progress of the two brands since last year’s acquisition – but Sainsbury’s no longer needs to hide behind Argos’s success.

“The 3 per cent growth in grocery sales is an impressive return to form for a brand which for years had dodged the bloodletting unleashed at the cheaper end of the market by the arrival of the discounters.

“With the Argos brand continuing to fire on all cylinders, Mike Coupe’s acquisition gamble is looking more inspired by the day.”

Mr Coupe said it was the group’s “best performance for a number of years”.

He added: “The market is competitive and we continue to manage cost price pressures closely.”

The group put its grocery sales bounce-back down to its food overhaul, which saw it review 32 ranges covering 17 per cent of grocery lines.

Its own-brand lines have also proved popular as inflation ramps up, with the Brexit-hit pound sending prices of imported food and goods soaring.

Retail experts said the group had enjoyed a good start to its new financial year.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The recent heatwave helped to boost sales at Sainsbury’s group as customers turned to the Argos website to buy electric fans and paddling pools to keep cool in the hot weather.

“Sales also rose at the supermarket checkouts, though with the cost of food imports rising because of weaker sterling, it remains to be seen how much of this will feed through into profits.”

However the Sainsbury’s chief executive remained tight-lipped on reports it is now looking to buy Scunthorpe-based chain Nisa.

The firm is widely understood to be in talks over acquiring the network of Nisa’s more than 2,500 independently-owned convenience stores, in a deal worth close to £130m.

Sources claim Sainsbury’s also met with senior executives from convenience chain McColl’s, which is supplied by Nisa, as it attempts to seal the deal in a response to Tesco’s £3.7bn proposed merger with wholesaler Booker.

Mr Coupe declined to comment, except to say the group is “always looking at potential opportunities”, some of which “don’t come off”, he added.