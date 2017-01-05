UPDATED: Leeds man seriously injured in crash on York ring road

A LEEDS man was one of two people seriously injured in a crash on the York Ring Road last night.

The 51-year-old man was travelling in a Toyota Yaris, which was involved in collision with a grey Landrover Discovery on the A1237 York ring road just before 8.30pm yesterday. (Weds Jan 4)

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where his condition was this morning described as serious.

A 36-year-old woman from Birmingham, who was also travelling in the Toyota Yaris, was taken to York District Hospital where her condition was today described as stable.

The Landrover Discovery driver was uninjured.

The crash happened between the A59 roundabout and the B1224 roundabout near Knapton.

Sgt Paul Cording of the Force Roads Policing Group said: “If you saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision itself then please contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for the York Major Collision Investigation Team. You can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170002169."