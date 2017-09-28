Updated: Man charged with murder after woman's body found on roadside

Have your say

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder, following the discovery of a woman's body yesterday.

Habib Noorzia, 42, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates this morning.

It was confirmed tonight that 29-year-old Nasima Noorzia has formally been identified as the woman whose body was found near the A15 on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts go out Nasima's family and friends at this tragic time.

"We have been conducting searches and forensic investigations at a house on Hainsworth Park, Orchard Park, today in connection with the investigation."

Mrs Noorzia's body was found yesterday close to the A15 southbound carriageway, near the slip road for Barton upon Humber.