UPDATED Man dies after car smashes into house in West Yorkshire

A man died after a car smashed into the front of a house in a West Yorkshire village last night.

The 29-year-old suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Carr House Road in Shelf.

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the crash happened after the red Seat Ibiza “made off” from a patrolling police vehicle on Halifax Road in the village at about 8.40pm.

The property hit by the car is opposite Carr House Road’s Cooper Lane junction and the Prince of Orange pub.

It is understood no one in the house was injured in the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said that, due to the circumstances of the crash, an “immediate referral” had been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The junction of Carr House Road and Cooper Lane. Photo: Google.

A spokesman for the IPCC said: “The IPCC has begun an independent investigation following a fatal road traffic incident involving a police vehicle in Halifax, West Yorkshire, just before 9pm on Wednesday night.

“IPCC investigators were deployed to the scene and to a local station to speak to officers involved.”