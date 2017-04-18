UPDATED: Missing teenager found safe and well

A teenager missing from home in Huddersfield has been found safe and well tonight.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted that Alicia Moran had been found and thanked the public for their help.

Earlier in the day her mother had issued an emotional plea for her daughter to come home.

Alicia Moran's mother, Gemma Watson spoke earlier today after the teenager was last seen at home in Linthwaite on Sunday.

She said: "All I want is for Alicia to come home. She is only 14 and I am very worried about her and just want to know she is safe.

"She isn't in any trouble - all I am concerned about is her coming home safely. The public's response in helping in the search has been fantastic and I would ask everyone to keep on pushing the message through social media."

West Yorkshire Police say the alarm had been raised after she was last seen around 4.30pm on Sunday and her family and police had become concerned for her welfare.