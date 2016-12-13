UPDATED Pensioner injured during attempted carjacking in Bradford

Police today released more details about an attempted carjacking in Bradford that left a pensioner with suspected gunshot wounds.

Armed officers were called to Toller Lane at about 8.50pm yesterday following reports of a shooting in a pub car park.

They found a 72-year-old man with hand and facial injuries, thought to have been caused by what police are describing as a “gas powered gun”.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police today revealed that up to four men wearing balaclavas carried out the attack, which is being treated as an attempted carjacking.

Bradford District CID’s Det Chief Insp Ian Bryar said: “We believe the victim was injured as a result of a gas powered gun going off after the suspects made demands for his Jaguar car.

“It is too early to say whether this is linked to previous similar incidents in the Bradford district and beyond but we are keeping an open mind.

“It is possible the victim may have been followed to the pub and that his attackers were waiting for him to return to his vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring Bradford District CID on West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number.

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.