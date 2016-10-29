UPDATED: Selby Road in Leeds re-opens as woman fights for life after collision with lorry

A WOMAN suffered life threatening injuries when she was involved in collision with a lorry on Selby Road at Garforth in east Leeds this morning.

Police were called to the eastbound A63 Selby Road dual carriageway near Garforth Garden Centre just after 10am this morning (Sat Oct 29).

West Yorkshire Police said the woman pedestrian aged in her twenties suffered life threatening injuries after being involved in collision with a lorry.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

The eastbound A63 Selby Road was closed between junction 46 of the M1 and the A642 Wakefield Road as police investigations were carried out at the scene.

The road was re-opened just after 3pm today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the A63 Selby Road at about 10.09 this morning after a woman in her twenties was in collision with a lorry.

“She suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance. ”