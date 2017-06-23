UPDATED: Suspected stolen car in wrong way head on crash on Leeds Ring Road

LEEDS Ring Road was closed in both directions at Farnley earlier tonight after three people were injured when a suspected stolen car crashed into two other cars.

The suspected stolen White Hyundai Tucson ended up sandwiched between a black Fiesta and a blue Ford Focus following the collision, which happened on Leeds Ring Road near the Sainsbury's Local store in Farnley earlier tonight. (Friday June 23)

.

Police have confirmed the white Hyudai Tucson, which was heading towards Leeds on the wrong carriageway, was a suspected stolen vehicle.

At least one of the Hyundai's wheels ended up on the roof of the Fiesta.

Fire crews from Leeds and Stanningley were called to the scene of the accident just after 6.30pm today.

Robert Myers, watch commander at Leeds Fire Station, said two men were out of the Hyundai when crews arrived and firefighters administered first aid to them at the scene.

A man and the woman in the rear passenger sweat of the Tucson were extricated by fire crews using hydraulic cutting equipment.

They were taken to Leeds General Infirmary suffering from suspected spinal injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Tucson were arrested by police at the scene.

Mr Myers said a woman from the Fiesta was taken to hospital suffering from a shoulder injury,.