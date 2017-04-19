UPDATED: Train services disrupted due to emergency incident

All train lines in and out of Meadowhall have now re-opened following an emergency incident earlier tonight.

Train services in and out of the station at the shopping centre near Sheffield had been disrupted due to an emergency incident which police dealt with.

Some services had been cancelled or replaced by buses while others were running slower than normal.

Network Rail said that Meadowhall staff had been at the scene of the incident, the nature of which is unknown, along with the British Transport Police.