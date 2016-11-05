UPDATED: Two rescued from blaze at Leeds high-rise flats

Two people were rescued by firefighters following a blaze at high-rise flats on the edge of Leeds city centre.

Crews from across the county were sent to the fire on the second floor of the Regent Quay flats, in Bowman Lane, at around 12.55pm today (Saturday).

It is believed two people were rescued from the building and three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said smoke affected three floors of the building.

Specialist officers and appliances were called to the building from around Yorkshire to help tackle the blaze.