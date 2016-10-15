UPDATED: Woman airlifted to hospital after accident on A64 near York

A WOMAN was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary following one of three accidents which caused traffic chaos on the A64 near York today.

The woman in her 20s was in a Vauxhall Corsa which ended up on its roof during a single vehicle accident near the Highwayman Cafe just after 8am this morning (Sat Oct 15).

Fire crews freed a woman in her 20s from the Corsa and she was flown to Leeds General Infirmary with suspected spinal injuries

The A64 was closed in both directions between the A1237 York Outer Ring Road at Hopgrove roundabout and the A169 at Malton.

It has since been reopened.

Fire crews dealt with second single vehicle crash near Hopgrove roundabout on the A64 just after 9.30am.

It involved a Nissan Navara pick-up which ended up its side. It is believed there were no injuries.

Police said a third crash happened near the Grimston Bar roundabout.

The A64 has been reopened but traffic delays are still being reported on the A64 between York and Malton.