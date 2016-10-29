UPDATED: Woman died after being hit by lorry in Leeds

A WOMAN died after she was hit by a lorry on Selby Road at Garforth in east Leeds yesterday.

Police were called to the eastbound A63 Selby Road dual carriageway at 10.09am.

West Yorkshire Police said the 41-year-old woman pedestrian had suffered life threatening injuries after being knocked down by a red Leyland Daf lorry close to the George roundabout.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, where she died a short time later.

The eastbound A63 Selby Road was closed between junction 46 of the M1 and the A642 Wakefield Road as police investigations were carried out at the scene.

The road was re-opened just after 3pm yesterday (Saturday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police officers.

“The Major collision enquiry team are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses to it, or anyone who saw the movements of the vehicle or the pedestrian immediately before.

“Anyone with information can contact the major collision enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 612 of 29 October.”