Updated: Yorkshire school back in 'lockdown' for second time - three others evacuated after bomb hoaxes

Youngsters have been locked into a school in Hull for a second time this afternoon while schoolchildren were evacuated from three others.

At 4.10pm Hymers College tweeted that they were "back in lock down following police advice."

They added: "All of the children are safe in locked buildings."

It came after an armed intruder was thought to be in the grounds of Hymers College earlier this afternoon.

A source said children and staff had been locked into the independent school after reports of a man with a knife in the grounds of the school. The incident then appeared to be over.

The source said: "They have just released us. Everybody was locked in the buildings. Apparently there was a man with a knife running in the grounds.

"I think he's been chased and he jumped over the railway line into our grounds so they locked everybody indoors."

Humberside Police said they had been attending a report of a theft in nearby Spring Bank.

"As part of this incident we attended Hymers College to complete a search of their premises.

"All staff and students are safe and as a precaution were kept indoors for a short time whilst searches of the grounds were carried out."

In a separate incident Humberside Police confirmed they had a call from Wolfreton School in Willerby at 1.45pm. The secondary school, which serves the Haltemprice area of the East Riding of Yorkshire, has over 1500 students, has been evacuated.

Humberside Police have said it was a bomb hoax.

In a statement they said: "We are currently in attendance at Wolfreton School in Willerby following the report of what is believed hoax a bomb threat. The call came in at 1.45pm today.

"A search of the school and the grounds is ongoing, however it is thought to be a hoax threat made by a local youth. Investigations will begin to establish the origins of the call.

"As a precaution it has been decided to evacuate the school and parents have made aware and have been offered reassurance.

"We take all threats like this extremely seriously and will investigate the incident fully."

Two other schools in Hull were also evacuated, Sirius Academy West on on Anlaby Park Road South and Ganton Special School, also on Anlaby Park Road South.

Humberside Police said they were searching the Academy and its grounds following a hoax bomb threat, potentially linked to the earlier incident at Wolfreton School.