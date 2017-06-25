URGENT: £200,000 needed to help treat little Leeds boy, four, with Neuroblastoma tumour

A Leeds family has put out an urgent appeal to help raise £200,000 to help fund treatment for their little boy.

Toby, aged four, from the Rookwood Estate in Leeds, has been diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma.

Toby in hospital

Toby became unwell at Christmas time last year, and gradually became more unwell.

On his fourth birthday, In January, Toby's devastated family were given the news that he had a stage four Neuroblastoma tumour.

Toby was initially given chemotherapy and radiotherapy by the NHS and was told he would need an operation on his kidney to remove the tumour.

The family has now been informed that the trial antibodies he was given as part of his treatment have not worked, and are now weighing up their options, including flying abroad for treatment - at a cost of £200,000.

Toby's parents, Simon and Stacey Worsley, said: "We are trying to raise money for our gorgeous son Toby to fund treatment, help him make memories and try and have fun times during his Neuroblastoma Journey.

"At Christmas Toby became unwell, we took him to the doctors where we were told that he had a virus and he would be okay in a couple of days, however Toby became more ill and was so weak he was unable to walk.

"We took him to A&E and on January 6, Toby's fourth birthday, we were given the devastating news that Toby had stage four Neuroblastoma.

"We were absolutely devastated; we didn't know what to do. Toby had gone from a very active little boy to being unable to move without help.

"We were told that Toby would need intense chemotherapy & radiotherapy as well as an operation to remove the main tumour on his kidney. We were told that the treatment would last at least a year and it will make him very ill.

"Toby has a big brother Ollie who is six years old and a baby sister called Sienna who is now nine months old. Toby's mum and dad are very busy trying to balance home life as well as a life in hospital."

The family has only raised £1,600 of its £200,000 target so far. To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sheriden-worsley?utm_term=BdYBNda8B