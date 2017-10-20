Urgent appeal after girl, 13, goes missing in York

Have your say

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a teenage girl went missing in York.

Elise Donoghue, 13, was reported missing at around 8.40pm yesterday (Thursday), after leaving her drama class at the York Theatre Royal.

Police believe she doesn't have any money, or access to a mobile phone, and Elise is considered vulnerable due to her age.

She is known to have connections in the Fulford and Danesgate areas of York.

There is also a possibility that Elise headed to York Railway Station, police said, and boarded a train towards the north-west, where she has friends in the Cheshire area.

British Transport Police is assisting North Yorkshire Police with its enquiries.

Elise is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with blonde hair and of medium build.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, black leggings, black Ugg boots and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170187979.