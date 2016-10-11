Urgent appeal after missing man’s car found on outskirts of Wakefield

An urgent appeal has been made by police after the car of a missing man was found abandoned on the outskirts of Wakefield.

Robert Bidski, 60, was reported missing by his family yesterday at around 9pm.

He was last seen in the Chickenley area of Dewsbury, but his car has since been found on Denby Dale Road, near to the Bretton roundabout in Wakefield.

PC Bronwyn Carter, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Robert and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to assist with our enquiries.

Mr Bidski is described as a white, 5ft 10in and slim, with grey hair and a goatee beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey wool jacket, which was waist length; blue faded jeans, and grey shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Carter via 101, quoting log number 1665 of 10 October.