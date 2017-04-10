Urgent appeal as concern grows for Ukranian woman who went missing from Leeds home

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Ukrainian woman who went missing from her home in Leeds a week ago.

Svitlana Krasnoselska, who is known as Lana, was last seen at her home in Micklefield at about 5am on Monday, April 3.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to establish the 40-year-old's current whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: "Lana's family are still anxiously waiting for news and we are doing everything we can to find out where she is.

"We have some real concerns for her welfare and urgently need to find out where she is so we can check she is okay.

"We know that between September 2016 and March 2017, she was living in Dunhill Rise, Halton, and we are keen to hear from anyone who knew her or who had contact with her during that time so we can build up a picture of her lifestyle and the people she knew."

Lana is described as 5ft 3in, of medium build, with dark shoulder-length hair which currently has blonde highlights in it.

She was believed to be wearing a black coat with a fur hood and carrying a black handbag with a metal circle detail on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 716 of April 5.