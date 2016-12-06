Urgent appeal: Missing Leeds teenager not seen since Friday

Police have issued an urgent appeal as they search for a missing Leeds teenager.

Serease Marsh was reported missing from the Headingley area yesterday (Monday) after last being seen on Friday.

The 19-year-old is described as mixed race, 5ft 2in and slim, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are very concerned for her welfare and urgently need to establish her whereabouts."

Serease has been missing before and was previously found in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 366 of December 5.