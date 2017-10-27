US actress and Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is from Yorkshire, new documentary will reveal

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is from Yorkshire, according to a new Channel 4 documentary.

The 36-year-old star of hit US show Suits and the Royal beau actually has ancestors from the north of England, according to the show, When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance.

The show follows Meghan as she traces her great, great grandmother, Martha Sykes, back to England.

According to historians on the show, Martha was born in Yorkshire and left with her parents Thomas and Mary, to settle in the US at the age of one.

The revelations come after speculation about a rift with her half-sister.

Meghan Markle's half-sister has denied rumours of a rift with the actress, calling Prince Harry's girlfriend "absolutely lovely", "very strong" and "very graceful".

As reports of an engagement between Harry and the Suits star mount, Samantha Markle told Good Morning Britain that she was not writing a "slamming tell-all" book about Meghan, but instead a "beautiful, warm, witty story of our lives and my life".

However she confirmed that the publication would be called The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister.

Ms Markle, who is also known as Samantha Grant, has in the past criticised her famous half-sibling via Twitter about her lifestyle website The Tig, which the actress has since ended.