Vandals targeted a parked police car in Bridlington.

The yobs caused damage to the police car, which was parked in New Burlington Road, while the officer was attending a nearby incident on Monday.

They damaged the boot, passenger wing mirror and caused a series of dents across the bodywork of the vehicle.

Any witnesses to the vandalism are asked to call 101 quoting log 604 of 28/11/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.