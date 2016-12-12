VAT waived on Jo Cox charity single

VAT from sales of a tribute single to Jo Cox will be donated to charity, Chancellor Philip Hammond has confirmed.

The cover of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ is sung by MPs and stars including Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

Money raised will go to the Jo Cox Foundation to support causes important to the late Batley and Spen MP.

Mr Hammond said: “Jo Cox dedicated so much of her life to helping people less fortunate than herself and the charity named in her honour is carrying on that excellent work. It is only right that we do what we can to support that work and I am pleased to confirm that every single penny of sales from this single will go towards the good causes the Jo Cox Foundation supports.”