Vehicle sought for spill that caused crashes between Harrogate and Leeds

Police are appealing for information from the public to help trace a vehicle responsible for a ten-mile oil or fuel spillage on the A61 between Harrogate and Harewood near Leeds.

Six vehicles were involved in collisions on the slippery roads and two drivers suffered minor injuries.

Motorcyclists and bicycle riders had to abandon their journeys due to the dangerous road conditions caused by the substance which stretched from the Empress Roundabout in Harrogate to Harewood on the outskirts of Leeds, North Yorkshire Police said.

Numerous calls were received at the force’s control room from just after 7am today after vehicles began sliding in the substance.

The road was closed while gritter wagons treated the spillage, and was passable with care afterwards.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers want to trace the vehicle responsible for the spillage and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle spilling fuel or other liquids on the road network between Harrogate and Leeds early in the morning on 4 September 2017, between 6am-7am, or any vehicle seen broken down between Harrogate and Leeds at that time.

“Given the quantity of fuel or oil involved it is possible that goods vehicle may have been involved.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Simon Davis, or email simon.davis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12170158317.