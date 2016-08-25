Venturefest Yorkshire announces speakers

A director of the firm which designed and produced the striking cauldron used in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics will be one of the keynote speakers at this year’s Venturefest Yorkshire.

Tim Leigh, sales and marketing director at Stage One, the Tockwith-based company, will talk about the firm’s extraordinary journey.

This year the theme for the event, organised by Make It York and sponsored by Innovate UK, is ‘Creative Crossover’.

The line-up also includes Matthew Taylor, head of the RSA, Pip Jamieson, founder and chief executive of The Dots, a professional networking platform, and Tony Fish, founder of FabLab London.

Kate Russell, technology reporter, BBC Click, and author, will present on the future of technology.

Completing the line-up will be serial entrepreneur Sir Eric Peacock and Kevin Baughan, Innovate UK director of innovation.

In addition to keynote speakers, workshops and panel debates, Venturefest Yorkshire will offer delegates the chance to view and test the products and services at the cutting-edge of Yorkshire’s business scene, discovering some of the best people and investment opportunities the region has to offer.

The event will be held on November 16 at York Racecourse.

Heather Niven, head of Science City York, said: “This is a top quality line-up of speakers; all experts in their field and all of whom can convey real examples of Creative Crossover in action.

“Audiences will hear about futuristic predictions, stories of thinking creatively to solve business challenges, and a rich lively presentation of insights, lessons learned and the best and worst of developing a business.”

For information, visit venturefestyorkshire.net