Victim tells of ordeal as gang jailed for sex exploitation

a victim who was abused by all eight defendants jailed for sexually exploiting teenage girls in Rotherham has said: “A piece of me is missing and I will never get that back.”

The woman’s victim impact statement was read to Sheffield Crown Court, detailing how the men who abused her when she was 13 and 14 years old left her with a range of deep mental health problems.

The woman, who cannot be identified, spoke as eight men were jailed for sexual exploitation. They included the brother of three men, who were earlier given jail sentences for sexually exploiting girls in the town, who has been jailed for 19 years for subjecting his vulnerable 13-year-old victim to a “campaign of violent rape”.

Sageer Hussain, 30, was jailed by the same judge who sentenced his brothers Arshid, Basharat and Bannaras to 35, 25, and 19 years in prison respectively in February. Seven other men were jailed alongside Hussain at Sheffield Crown Court for the “degrading and violent” sexual exploitation of teenage girls in the South Yorkshire town.

Over the course of two trials, the Hussain brothers and their associates have now been given prison sentences by Judge Wright totalling 198 years for their grooming and abuse activities in Rotherham.

The judge heard how Hussain’s victim, abused by all eight defendants, had complained to police in 2003 but the inquiry was dropped.

Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, said: “This is a very good result for South Yorkshire Police and a clear sign that they are getting to grips with the scandal of grooming.”

The jailed men were: Mohammed Whied, 32, of Kimberworth, jailed for five years after being found guilty of aiding and abetting rape. Ishtiaq Khaliq, 33, of Rotherham: was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being convicted of one rape and three indecent assaults. Waleed Ali, 34, of Rotherham: was jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of rape and indecent assault. Asif Ali, 30, of Rotherham: was given a 12-year term after being convicted of rape. Masoued Malik, 32, of Rotherham, was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of rape, one count of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and one of false imprisonment. Naeem Rafiq, 33, of Rotherham: was sentenced to eight years after being convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and one of false imprisonment. Basharat Hussain, 40, from Goole: convicted of one indecent assault. Hussain, serving a sentence at Wakefield Prison, was given an additional seven years.

The offending of all defendants except Khaliq involved one girl, referred to as Victim One. Khaliq’s offending related to all three victims in the trial.