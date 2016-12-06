Victorian-themed pub opens in Brontes’ home village

A traditional pub in the Bronte family’s home village will pay tribute to the literary sisters after undergoing a Victorian makeover.

The Kings Arms in Haworth has returned to its 19th-century roots after a major £180,000 renovation project, and will serve a food menu inspired by Charlotte, Emily and Anne’s typical diets in the 1800s.

The sisters, their curate father Patrick and brother Branwell lived in the village parsonage after their mother Maria died just a year after the family moved to Haworth.

The pub now boasts Victorian-themed decor, food and drink inspired by the period and a selection of real ales named after the writers.

Staff will wear authentic outfits based on 19th-century fashions, including tweed waistcoats.

The director of the Kings Arms’s owners the Bridgehouse Pub Company, Andrew Clough, was raised in Haworth, and he has appointed former Airedale Heifer licensee Adrian Hawker as manager.

“I know the Kings Arms well and have seen first-hand what great potential it has. It lost its way in recent years but this renovation has taken it back to its roots of being a proper traditional pub for locals and visitors to the village,” said Mr Clough.

The Bronte-themed beers will all be brewed locally at the company’s site in Keighley, and the seasonal menu will include wild boar stew and mini Yorkshire puddings.