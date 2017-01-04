Video: 50 years on, a final farewell on Coniston Water to record-breaker Donald Campbell

IN AN age in which it seemed Britain could still lead the world, Donald Campbell stood head and shoulders above almost everyone.

While London swung and Concorde took shape in a hangar, it was Campbell and his demolition of eight speed records on land and water that stood as the pre-eminent symbol of the nation’s supremacy.

The name Bluebird was synonymous with his own. His father, Malcolm, had been setting records since the 1920s in a succession of craft bearing the name.

And when Donald set out on Coniston Water in the Lake District, exactly 50 years ago, to drum up publicity for his vision of a supersonic rocket car, it seemed as if anything was possible.

Yet within hours, the dream was over. Bluebird K7 somersaulted at 328mph and broke in two. All they found was some debris and Campbell’s mascot, a teddy bear.

It would be another 34 years before his body was recovered, his race suit still intact.

He was posthumously awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Brave Conduct.

Today, the anniversary was marked at the site of the crash.

His daughter, Gina Campbell, was among a small party who travelled by boat to the site of the crash and laid flowers on the lake at the exact time of the tragedy.

During the journey she clutched the teddy bear mascot, Mr Whoppit.

Gina Campbell, the daughter of world land and water speed record holder Donald Campbell, marks the 50th anniversary of the fatal crash there of his jet-powered Bluebird boat at Coniston.

A public remembrance service will take place later at his memorial on the village green before more wreaths are laid at Coniston Cemetery.

It is hoped that Bluebird will be restored by next year and will take to Coniston Water again before it finds a permanent home in the village’s Ruskin Museum.

Donald Campbell died 50 years ago on Coniston Water

