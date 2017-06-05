VIDEO: After Peter Sallis' death, this emotional Wallace and Gromit 'goodbye' scene is being shared in his memory

Tributes to comedy legend Peter Sallis have been popping up all over the internet today in the hours since his death was announced.

Last of the Summer Wine actor Peter Sallis OBE died at the age of 96.

The actor, who was born in Twickenham, made his name as Norman 'Cleggy' Clegg in the Yorkshire comedy, which was filmed and set in the town of Holmfirth.

Sallis also voiced the character Wallace in Nick Park's Wallace and Gromit films, and today the internet has been sharing this heartbreaking clip from the show in loving memory of Peter.