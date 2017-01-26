VIDEO: Aftermath of six-vehicle crash on Sheffield's Tinsley Viaduct caught on camera

This is the shocking scene after a multi-vehicle collision on the bottom deck of the Tinsley Viaduct.

The crash, involving two lorries, a van and three cars happened around 3.30pm yesterday.

One lane on the A631 south towards towards Meadowhall was closed for several hours causing huge disruption to rush hour traffic.

Emergency services attended the scene and one person was taken to Rotherham Hospital, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesman said.

There were long delays on the Tinsley Viaduct following a multi-vehicle collision yesterday. Picture and video: Alex Tame

