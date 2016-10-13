Video and gallery: Yorkshire’s Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics

Yorkshire’s double world champion and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill has brought down the curtain on a glittering athletics career, at the age of 30.

She posted on her official Instagram page to confirm the decision, two months after winning a silver medal at the Rio Games.

The statement read: “Amazing memories...from my first world title in Berlin 2009 to Rio 2016 I’m so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make.

“But I know that retiring now is right. I’ve always said I want to leave my sport on a high and have no regrets and I can truly say that.

“I want to thank my family and incredible team who have spent so much of their time supporting me and enabling me to achieve my dreams. Also a huge thank you to all those people who have supported and followed my career over the years.”

Ennis-Hill, who became the poster girl for British sport when she won a heptathlon gold at London 2012, had hinted after Rio that she was considering retiring from competition and would make a decision before the end of the year.

The Sheffield native is married to Andy Hill and the couple have a young son, Reggie.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black led the tributes to Ennis-Hill, calling her a “phenomenal” talent.

He said: “I know it will have been incredibly difficult for Jess, but I am pleased for her that she has been able to make the decision and can now look forward to a much deserved retirement.

“The entire performance team of coaches, athletes and support staff will miss her at events. Not only has she competed at the highest level, but she has been a warm and positive presence within the GB team and a great example to the younger team members.

“Her record as an athlete is phenomenal and that’s without considering the challenges of returning from pregnancy to win world gold and Olympic silver.

“I’d like to thank her not only for her contribution to the GB team over the years, but additionally for being a great person to work with, know and support.”

Ennis-Hill’s 2012 win emulated Denise Lewis’ victory at the Sydney Olympics. It came on the so-called Super Saturday, which also saw Mo Farah win the 10,000 metres and Greg Rutherford take the long jump crown inside the Olympic Stadium.

She won by 306 points ahead of Germany’s Lilli Schwarzkopf with a total of 6,955 but was unable to defend her title this summer when she finished runner-up to Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam by just 35 points.

Heptathlete Jessica Ennis is the latest Sheffield Legend to be named on the Sheffield 'Walk of Fame' outside the city's town hall.

Ennis-Hill had taken time out between the Games, missing the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and did hint about retirement immediately after winning silver in Brazil.

“It’s going to be a tough decision, I’m going to go away and think about it,” she said at time time. “At this moment, I’m tired and emotional, it’s a big decision.”

She returned after the birth of her son in July 2014 to win the World Athletics Championships in Beijing last year having already achieved the qualifying standard for Rio.

It was her second world heptathlon title after winning in Berlin in 2009 while she also claimed silver two years later.

Ennis-Hill’s senior breakthrough came in 2006 when she won bronze at her only Commonwealth Games - finishing behind winner and team-mate Kelly Sotherton - while she also won gold at the 2010 European Championships and the World Indoor Pentathlon title the same year.

The victories were part of her dominance of the sport between 2009 and 2012 ahead of glory at London 2012.

Jessica Ennis-Hill has brought the curtain down on a brilliant career

She won the 100 metres hurdles before coming sixth in high jump and 10th in shot put. A personal best of 22.83 seconds saw her second in the 200 metres and Ennis-Hill was also second in the long jump before throwing 47.49 metres, a personal best, in the javelin to finish 10th and put her on the brink of the title.

She completed victory with a season’s best of two minutes and eight seconds in the 800metres to win the race and the Olympic crown.

How Twitter reacted

• “A sad day for athletics! A real inspiration to me and so many others. Well done on a incredible career @J_Ennis” - Fellow heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson (@JohnsonThompson).

• “Sad that we won’t get to see you compete again, such a hero to me and so many other athletes. Enjoy your retirement @J_Ennis,” - Hurdler Dai Greene (@DaiGreene).

• “It’s sad to hear that @J_Ennis has retired before @London2017. She has achieved the pinnacle of sport & is a fabulous role model for anyone,” - Former heptathlete Kelly Sotherton (@KellySotherton).

• “Congratulations @J_Ennis on your career - good luck with the next chapter!,” - Ex-England footballer Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5).

• “One of the true greats of our sport @J_Ennis hanging up spikes..Truly wish her & family all the best for the future..One of life’s winners X,” - Former Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas (@Iwanrunner).

• “Legend. Role Model. Inspirer. Thank you @J_Ennis,” - British long-distance runner Tom Farrell (@TomFarrellGB).

• “Good luck for your future @J_Ennis,” - Former Olympic champion Sally Gunnell (@SallyGunnell).

• “We will never forget #SuperSaturday What a brilliant athlete @J_Ennis,” - Ex-footballer Dean Ashton (@Dean36ashton10).

• “Congratulations @J_Ennis on an amazing career! ðŸ‘ Thanks for all the memories! ” Team GB (@TeamGB).

