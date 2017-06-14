VIDEO AND PICS: Amazing footage of fish and chips launched into space in Sheffield floating above Earth

Here's a real unidentified frying object - a portion of fish and chips floating in outer space above Sheffield.

The amazing photo and video clip shows the box of haddock and chips drifting in the stratosphere after being launched from the city tied to a weather balloon yesterday.

The fish and chips floating in space.

Papas Fish and Chips, which has restaurants in Hull and Scarborough, launched one of their meals from Sheffield's SentIntoSpace yesterday to prove their food was "out of this world."

A video shows the spectacular moment their fish and chips shot into orbit - high above the Earth.

Owner George Papadomou said: "The launch was perfect and everything went to plan. We counted down and then next thing it vanished in the sky."

The stunt was to celebrate George and Dino Papas celebrated being named as the UK's Favourite Fish and Chip Shop on BBC's Best of British Takeaways show.

The high-tech weather balloon had a box with a portion of fish and chips stuck in place, as well as a camera to show the meal around 37km above the earth.

The balloon burst later in the evening, causing it to rain fish and chips - although it is not clear where the meal landed.

The brothers, who run the restaurants alongside dad Sid, said they were "making fishtory" as they launched it into the sky.

"It felt momentous for a Hull fish and chip shop to be the first to do it," said Mr Papadomou.

"There's so much technology on it so we have been able to GPS track it and get video and pictures from it while it is in space."

He said that the fish, chips and slice of lemon were stuck in place so they did not fly off during the rocky launch.

"We had to make sure things survived during the launch, and once it's up there it's contending with gravity, the change in air pressure and freezing temperatures," he said.

"It won't be long before it drops back to earth, but it will be at about -60 degrees now, so I'm not sure you will want to eat it."