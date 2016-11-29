VIDEO: Apache helicopter spotted flying over Leeds

An apache helicopter has been spotted flying over Leeds.

This video was sent in to us by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The military grade attack helicopter, an Apache, landed on the helipad at Leeds General Infirmary.

A spokesman said: "Leeds has one of the only raised helidecks in the country in a city environment.

"The military uses the helideck to train and the pilot will land for 45 seconds before taking off again.

"It's one thing landing in a desert in Iraq, it's another flying over a busy city.

The helicopter that landed on the hospital today

"We do this on a regular basis because we have the only raised helideck outside London at Leeds General Infirmiary."

The helicopter exercise comes just a week after the last incident. Last week, two Apache military helicopters were spotted landing and taking off at the hospital - which turned out to be a training exercise. http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/two-apache-helicopters-spotted-flying-over-leeds-city-centre-1-8257434

