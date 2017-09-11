VIDEO: Are these Sheffield's swankiest student digs? The luxury accommodation includes a private cinema

Have your say

Forget grimy bedsits littered with takeaway cartons - take a look round the swankiest student digs in Sheffield.

The first tenants will move into the city's Crown House, on September 16 - and they are in for a treat for the student accommodation includes private cinemas, a gaming room, VIP lounge and the UK's fastest WiFi.

Crown House offers some of Sheffield's swankiest student accommodation.

The block, which accommodate 355 students, is located in West Bar and also includes a private dinner party room, ‘cold’ stores and two exclusive cinemas.

Residents at Crown House will also enjoy ultra-fast 300Mb/s wired broadband and a wireless connection from student accommodation specialists ASK4, meaning the student home can boast to have the fastest Wi-Fi in Britain.

Students already have access to a gym and in the summer, an outdoor cinema was installed in the building's courtyard.

From £150 per week, the facilities also include a BBQ and alfresco dining area, gaming booths, flexible lounge area and state-of-the-art study zones.