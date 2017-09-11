VIDEO: Are these Sheffield's swankiest student digs? The luxury accommodation includes a private cinema

Forget grimy bedsits littered with takeaway cartons - take a look round the swankiest student digs in Sheffield.
The first tenants will move into the city's Crown House, on September 16 - and they are in for a treat for the student accommodation includes private cinemas, a gaming room, VIP lounge and the UK's fastest WiFi.
The block, which accommodate 355 students, is located in West Bar and also includes a private dinner party room, ‘cold’ stores and two exclusive cinemas.
Residents at Crown House will also enjoy ultra-fast 300Mb/s wired broadband and a wireless connection from student accommodation specialists ASK4, meaning the student home can boast to have the fastest Wi-Fi in Britain.
Students already have access to a gym and in the summer, an outdoor cinema was installed in the building's courtyard.
From £150 per week, the facilities also include a BBQ and alfresco dining area, gaming booths, flexible lounge area and state-of-the-art study zones.
