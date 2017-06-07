VIDEO: Armed police arrest man carrying BB gun in Sheffield city centre

Armed police have arrested two men in Sheffield city centre following reports one was carrying a suspected firearm.

Officers rushed to Hartshead Square at around 2pm this afternoon after a member of the public saw a man carrying a suspected firearm.

Police in Sheffield - Picture: Marisa Cashil

Armed police responded immediately and arrested two men in connection with the incident.

One of the men was found to have been carrying a BB gun.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We will always take reports of the nature extremely seriously and deploy officers, both armed and unarmed as soon as possible, to ensure that the public are kept safe"