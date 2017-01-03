VIDEO: Armed police gather outside home of man shot dead on M62 motorway

Armed police have been gathering outside the home of a man who was shot dead on the M62 motorway last night.

The man, Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, died after being shot by police during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield.

The scene of the shooting

Forensic investigators on the scene and armed police have been at the man's home in a cul-de-sac in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield.

Mr Yaqub’s family said they did not want to speak at his home in a cul-de-sac in the Crosland Moor area of the town.

But flowers were taken to the house and a number of relatives arrived, some embracing as they went into the property.

Five people have been arrested - three in Huddersfield and two in Bradford.

