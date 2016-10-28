Video: Blind sculptor finds inspiration from meeting West Yorkshire’s police horses and dogs

A talented sculptor visited West Yorkshire Police to meet the muses for her latest project.

Branwyn Owens lost her sight in 2005 and only started sculpting two years ago.

The 42-year-old, who lives in Shipley, works entirely using her sense of touch.

This week she visited the force’s mounted and dog section in Wakefield as part of her research.

She plans to create sculptures of police dogs and horses, which will be sold to raise money for the K9 Memorial Fund.

All profits will go to the fund to create a memorial site and sculpture for the unsung heroes of the canine police force.

Chief Inspector Chris Bowen, of Protective Services Operations, said: “We were thrilled to have Branwyn visit us and meet our horses and dogs.

“Police dogs are vital within public order policing operations and can act as a fantastic deterrent to a suspect.

“They can enable officers to make an arrest safely and also have incredible sense of smell to find illegal substances and even money.

“We’re looking forward to seeing her creations once they are finished and to seeing the dogs and horses immortalised to honour their service to the force.”

During the visit, Branwyn spent time with police horse Marley; police dog Kes, a German Shepherd, and police dog Fern, a Springer Spaniel.

She was able to interact with them to get an idea of their shape, size and personality so she will be able to visualise them and recreate them in sculpture form.

The sculptures will be moulded with clay and then have a bronze cast applied.