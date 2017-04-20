VIDEO: Calls for safety barriers at Meadowhall Railway Station after girl, 16, is hit by train

The death of a teenage girl who was hit by a train at Meadowhall Railway Station has sparked calls for safety barriers to be introduced on the platforms.

The 16-year-old, who has not yet been named, was struck by a train at the busy station at about 8pm last night.

Meadowhall Railway Station.

This is the third death on the tracks at the same location in just over two years.

Members of the public are now calling for extra security measures in the hope of preventing another tragedy.

Clare Simnett said: "This is so sad but it's becoming a regular thing at Meadowhall station. They need to look at health and safety."

Brad Thompson added: "Absolutely - there needs to be barriers."

Edward Paisnel said: "There were a number of similar incidents in Durham 30 years ago when I was working up there.

"Passengers weren't allowed on to the platform until the train came to a halt, via a combination of barriers and station guards."

A woman who works at Meadowhall and uses the station on an almost daily basis said: "You hardly ever seem to hear warnings over the tanoy system when a train is approaching.

"If they had more of these, then perhaps incidents like this wouldn't happen so often."

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Her next of kin has been informed.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Samaritans are offering support.

This latest incident comes after a 29-year-old man was left fighting for life after he was hit by train at the same station last month.

In February last year a 25-year-old Sheffield man died after being hit by a train, and prior to that a 29-year-old Rotherham man was struck and killed in February 2015.

Meanwhile, a number of other residents expressed their shock over the incident on Facebook.

Erica Morton said: "Condolences to the girl's family and also to the train driver who wouldn't have been able to do anything to stop this tragic incident."

Jo Suter added: "So very sad, RIP sweetheart. Thinking of your family at this tragic time."

Sally Goodrum posted: "Absolutely tragic. Sincere condolences to the poor girl's family and friends. "

Meanwhile, volunteers from the Samaritans organisation attended the station this evening to offer support to young people affected by the tragedy.

Network Rail and Meadowhall Shopping Centre have been contacted for comment on the safety issue and we are awaiting a reply.



