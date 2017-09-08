VIDEO: CCTV released after attempted sex attack in Sheffield

CCTV footage has been released by detectives investigating an attempted sex attack in Sheffield.

A woman was grabbed by a man and pulled into some bushes as she walked along Sutherland Road, Burngreave, at around 5.10am on Sunday, August 13.

CCTV footage has been released following an attempted sexual assault in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said that on hearing a car approach, the offender ran off.

His 23-year-old victim flagged down the car - a small dark coloured hatchback vehicle - and raised the alarm.

Four other men in the area helped the woman and searched for the offender.

CCTV and forensic work has been carried out in a bid to track down the culprit, who was black, in his mid-20s, of a medium build and was wearing dark clothes and a cap.

Detectives have now released CCTV footage, showing the area close to where the incident happened, in the hope of tracing witnesses.

The CCTV shows a man who was in the area around the time the incident took place.

Detective Constable Karen Edge said: “I’m looking to trace the man in the moving footage, who was in the area at the time the incident took place. Information he may have could prove vital in identifying the offender involved in this highly traumatic offence.

“On the footage, the bushes you can see to the side of the road are where the victim was pulled in to by her attacker. Before this, there was also another person walking in the opposite direction of where the incident occurred.

“Then, on hearing a car approaching the road, we believe the offender ran from the area, which gave the woman a chance to run for help. She flagged down the car, which is described as a small dark coloured hatchback vehicle.

"In addition to the car and the driver, police are also keen to speak to four men who helped the victim immediately after the incident and even searched for the offender.

“If you were one of the four men who helped the woman early that morning, we’d like to speak to you to not only say thank you but to talk to you about what happened. The information you have could prove vital in helping us to identify the offender.

“I’d also ask that if you think you could be any of the people mentioned above, or know who they are, to please contact us.

“This investigation and identifying the man involved remains an absolute priority for us and I’d urge anyone who has information and who has not yet come forward to please get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove vital to our investigation."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.