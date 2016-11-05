Video: Celebrating success at the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

The Great and the good of Yorkshire’s business community gathered in Leeds for The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business Awards.

Michael Portillo, former cabinet minister turned broadcaster, regaled the crowd as compere for the evening.

IN SPOTLIGHT: Jack Tordoff at the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2016, where he recieved the Lifetime Achievement Award. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The awards honoured all aspects of Yorkshire business, from corporate giants to SMEs and apprentices.

The guest speaker for the evening was entrepreneur and motivational speaker Katie Bulmer-Cooke who offered up business advice and amusing anecdotes about her career to date.

Entertainment was also provided by singer Adrian Doyle.

For the full list of the evening’s winners pick up a copy of Tuesday’s The Yorkshire Post which will contain a specially dedicated supplement on the event, containing interviews, photographs and comments from the night.

The awards are run in association with DLA Piper, PwC and Yorkshire Bank, with associate categories sponsored by Plusnet, Sewell Group and the University of Bradford’s School of Management.